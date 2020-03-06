‘My wife is my secret service’: Biden jokes as wife tackles protesters

LOS ANGELES: Joe Biden joked that wife Jill was his Secret Service protection after she fought off vegan protestors who stormed the stage as the former vice president was giving a victory speech to supporters.

“I’m probably the only candidate running for president whose wife is my Secret Service,” the Democratic frontrunner said at a California fundraiser in Bel Air Wednesday night, a day after the incident in Los Angeles.

“Whoa, you don’t screw around with a Philly girl, I’ll tell you what,” he said.“I thought I heard on the news on the way over that that the committee in charge of Secret Service decided they have to start providing Secret Service for us.