Fri Mar 06, 2020
AFP
March 6, 2020

Turkey will retaliate with full force to any attacks: Erdogan

World

AFP
March 6, 2020

MOSCOW: -Turkey reserves the right to strike back against Syrian regime forces if its soldiers come under attack, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday, despite a new ceasefire deal agreed in Moscow. “The regime... is the one to blame for the break down of the (2018 Sochi) agreement,” Erdogan said, following a summit with his counterpart Vladimir Putin. Despite the new ceasefire taking effect at midnight, Turkey “reserves the right to retaliate with all its strength against any attack” by the regime, Erdogan said.

