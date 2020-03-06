Jashan-e-Baharan sports events planned

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Department will organise sports competitions to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan with full fervor.

“Some memorable events will be organized in leading educational institutions to mark this great seasonal event. The student community and people from all walks of life will take active part in Jashan-e-Baharan events till March 30, 2020,” this was stated by Secretary YASAT Punjab Ehsan Bhutta while addressing a meeting at Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

Secretary YASAT Punjab Ehsan Bhutta directed all DSOs to organize maximum sports events in their respective areas to celebrate Jashan-e-Baharan appropriately.New annual sports development schemes were also discussed during the meeting which was also attended by Director Admin Javed Chohan, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Director PMU Akram Soban and all Divisional Sports Officers of the province.

All Divisional Sports Officers of the province briefed the meeting about new sports development schemes in their respective areas.Ehsan Bhutta said Punjab Sports Department is fully focusing on providing top class sports facilities to talented youth of the province near their door steps. “After the completion of new sports development schemes we will be able to further promote sports culture especially in the far-flung and remote areas of the province”.

Bhutta urged all the Divisional Sports Officers to complete the new sports development schemes in their respective areas as early as possible.

“The timely completion of sports projects is essential for the bright future of sports in Pakistan. We are trying to provide equal sports facilities to all cities of Punjab province. A new and positive image of Pakistan will emerge after the completion of sports development schemes”.