Swim champ fights abuse in sport

NEW YORK: Three years after the trauma of being raped by a stranger while jogging outside a university campus, American swimmer Nancy Hogshead-Makar lit up the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles by winning three gold medals and a silver.

Today, the 57-year-old lawyer, mother and activist devotes her life towards the fight for gender equality and the battle against sexual abuse in sport.In an interview with AFP ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Hogshead-Makar says she remains "unrealistically optimistic" about her work and life in general. The day before the interview, Hogshead-Makar had been working until the early hours drafting a letter to the US Congress about bipartisan legislation that calls for tougher protections for amateur athletes against abuse by coaches and employees.

Hogshead-Makar’s work ethic mirrors the dedication that formed the cornerstone of her swimming career -- from the age of 11, she would spend four hours a day churning the waters of her training pool. "My winning formula was to compete," Hogshead-Makar said. "That’s how I was successful in life."

After retiring from swimming, the Iowa native channelled her energy into helping others. After becoming a lawyer, she focused on campaigning for gender equality and combating sexual abuse in sport.

For decades, Hogshead-Makar did not talk publicly about the traumatic events that occurred in the autumn of 1981 when she was 19.

While out jogging outside the campus of Duke University in North Carolina, she was raped by a stranger. With help and support from loved ones, friends and coaches, she rebuilt her life but kept the attack private.Eventually, a friend and mentor, the human rights activist Richard Lapchick, suggested that talking about the attack could help.

Hogshead-Makar said she benefited from two things that many sexual assault victims don’t receive.In her efforts to foster change in Olympic sports in the United States, she’s drawing from her experience as an elite swimmer. Hogshead-Makar believes that the nature of competitive swimming fosters equality. There have however been cases of questionable behavior. One of Hogshead-Makar’s former coaches, Mitch Ivey, was suspended from the sport for life in 2013 after evidence emerged of improper sexual relationships with multiple swimmers he had coached.