Temporary hospital for PSL fans

LAHORE: The fans attending the HBL PSL 2020 fixtures at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore have access to top-class first aid facilities as the Punjab Government has set up a 20-bed temporary hospital at the ground floor of the National Hockey Stadium.
The 32-staff hospital, which is approximately 200 metres away from the stadia, will be operational till 23 March, a day after the PSL final, and its operations are being looked after by General Hospital. The staff includes five doctors – a senior general physician, a general physician, a heart specialist, an orthopedic and an eye-specialist – and 12 paramedical staff.
