Sports seminar organised in Islamabad

ISAMABAD: Speakers at a sports seminar held at the Pakistan Sports Complex Thursday stressed on the importance of women folk participation in sports activities that according to them it helps in confidence level as well as improving physical and mental health.

Parliamentary secretary Saima Nadeem called on the women to increase their participation in sports activities as they were very important part the society. Renowned sports psychologist Qaratul Ain said that participation in sports was not only extremely useful for health it also help in making woman a very important part of the society. “Sports holds immense importance for women folk. Besides improving the mental and physical level, it also helps in making women as very important part of the society,” she said. Seminar was organized in cooperation with Quality Health Care headed by Ali Iqbal.

President Women Chamber of Commerce Fareeda Rashid and Deputy Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Mansoor Ahmad Khan also participated in the seminar. Dr Ahmad Nawaz, Dr Israr and Dr Abdullah also spoke on the occasion.