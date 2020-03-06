close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
AFP
March 6, 2020

Ancelotti fined for outburst

LONDON: Carlo Ancelotti can take his place in the dugout for Everton’s clash with his former club Chelsea on Sunday after he accepted a Football Association charge of misconduct for which he has been fined Â£8,000 ($10,000) on Thursday.

The 60-year-old Italian became the first Premier League manager to be red carded following his fiery outburst at referee Chris Kavanagh when VAR ruled out a late winner for Everton over Manchester United last Sunday.

