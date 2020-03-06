Ancelotti fined for outburst

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Carlo Ancelotti can take his place in the dugout for Everton’s clash with his former club Chelsea on Sunday after he accepted a Football Association charge of misconduct for which he has been fined Â£8,000 ($10,000) on Thursday.
The 60-year-old Italian became the first Premier League manager to be red carded following his fiery outburst at referee Chris Kavanagh when VAR ruled out a late winner for Everton over Manchester United last Sunday.
LONDON: Carlo Ancelotti can take his place in the dugout for Everton’s clash with his former club Chelsea on Sunday after he accepted a Football Association charge of misconduct for which he has been fined Â£8,000 ($10,000) on Thursday.
The 60-year-old Italian became the first Premier League manager to be red carded following his fiery outburst at referee Chris Kavanagh when VAR ruled out a late winner for Everton over Manchester United last Sunday.