USL’s TT event begins

LAHORE: University Sports League (USL) Table Tennis Premier League Championship 2019-2020 started at University of Education (UOE) Township Campus here on Thursday. As many as 13 teams of various universities across Punjab are taking part in the championship inaugurated by the UOE Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha. While addressing the participants, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said a good and ideal student should be good in health, sophisticated in literary taste and very good in his/her studies.