Aisam to play opening singles for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: International Aisamul Haq will set the ball rolling in the Davis Cup playoff tie against Slovenia as he has been drawn to play the opening singles much to the locals delight at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts Friday.

Though persistent rain has already threatening the start on the opening day, the draw ceremony was held at a local hotel Thursday as was desired by the hosts, Aisamul Haq has been picked to play opening singles against world No 609 Nik Rozborsek. The second singles will see Pakistan leading campaigner Aqeel Khan locking horns against Blaz Kavcic on the same.

The hectic second day of the playoff Saturday tie will not only see the doubles being played, it will also hold the reverse singles.Aqeel and Aisam has been picked as doubles pair for Pakistan with Slovenia banking on Kavcic and Tom Kocevar Desman for doubles glory.

In reverse singles, both Aqeel and Aisam will be seen playing against changed opponents. Aisam will be playing against Kavcic while Nik Razborsek will be seen taking on Aqeel.

“We have the option of making changes in the doubles one hour prior to the start of the match. Same is the case with reverse singles. So options are there but we hope that our best pair goes on to play doubles,” Mushaf Zia, said. He was happy on the outcome of the draw. “Yes, we are lucky to have got good draws. I wanted Aisam to play the opening singles and it is like that. We hope that the experience campaigner will give us winning start.”

Mushaf Zia, the team’s non-playing captain however was a bit worried about weather. “We all wish that the tie goes ahead as schedule. We know well that weather is not all that friendly. We pray that it stays dry and we go on to complete the tie.” As the weather stays late Thursday, it is unlikely that we would be having a complete day Friday. Even if the rain stops, it would take the organisers some good hours to make the court dry and ready for the singles.

Though Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) has made arrangements to keep the court dry, still when rain will finally stop, hours of work needed to be done to keep the court and surrounding area ready for the match.