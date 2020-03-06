Wahab replaces Sammy as Zalmi captain

ISLAMABAD: Following days of speculations on his fitness, Darren Sammy has finally picked a role of head coach-cum- player for Peshawar Zalmi.

Zalmi’s coach Mohammad Akram who along with Sammy held media talk at the Pindi Stadium Thursday evening, announced the former West Indies captain would be having a dual role for the franchise from here on. “He is a new head coach of Zalmi for next two years. He is a player-cum-coach now and it is up to him to decide as whether he will be in a position to play or would prefer coaching the team from sidelines.

From today onward he would be Zalmi’s head coach cum player,” Mohammad Akram who himself has picked the role of coach for Zalmi said. He said he would remain as Director Cricket and Coach for the team.

“We are proud to have Sammy as the new head coach. His services for the Zalmi and for bringing cricket back to Pakistan are immense and we believe as even as head coach he would be of big benefit for Peshawar,” Akram opined.

Wahab Riaz will take over as the new captain of Zalmi from the West Indies all-rounder. Sammy who had been struggling with fitness as was evident from his body language and his missing the last match, said it was always difficult to make a transition.

“It is not easy to become a coach from an active player. But the time has come to make a change. We are like a family. It is not just cricket but Zalmi is a sort of family for all of us. We played three finals and we won once.”

Sammy said for the last two years he was not feeling fully fit and ready for tough matches. “This season my preparation and my form has not been really that perfect. In consultation with my friends I have decided to assume this new role. I have lot of respect for Mohammad Akram and I hope to make a good coaching team with him.”

“I think it is time to lead the team in a different way. It is an opportunity to lead the team for outside as a coach and not to lead the team in the middle. I may have played my last game as a player. Over the years playing in so many franchises has given me the feeling of a coach. What I have been doing on the field would shift to sidelines. Cricket is a passion for me and it has brought me to Pakistan and I want to stay here for the time being.”