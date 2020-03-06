Three injured

NANKANA SAHIB: Three people sustained critical injuries over an issue of cutting fodder at village Martinpur. Two groups clashed, leaving Asif, Haroon and Albert injured. Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to hospital.

OBITUARY: The wife of patron-in-chief of Press Club Sheikh Manzoor Ahmad died after a prolonged illness here on Thursday. A large number of people, including District Bar Council president Pir Tariq Ahmad Shah, Doctors Forum president Dr Manzoor Ahmed Awais, PPP Lahore division president Rai Shah Jahan Bhatti, former tehsil nazim Shahzad Khalid Khan, President Press Club Chudhry Afzal Haq Khan and a large number of journalists across the district attended the funeral. She was laid to rest at a local graveyard.