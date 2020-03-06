Wasa finalises dredging plan

FAISALABAD: On the directives of Commissioner Ishrat Ali, Wasa has chalked out a dredging plan to desilt sewer system and drains in the city. Presiding over a meeting held to review the matters of desilting plan implementation, FDA Director General M Suhail Khawaja directed the Wasa officers for strict monitoring of desilting campaign for ensuring quality cleanliness of the sewer lines and drains. He was told that relevant directors, deputy directors, assistant directors and sub-engineers would monitor the process of desilting.