Pakistan not party to any regional conflict

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday said Pakistan would not become party to any regional conflict and continue to support negotiated settlement of all regional disputes.

“Conflicts are not in favour of any country and dialogue is only viable option to bring peace and stability to the region,” he said while addressing a two-day seminar on ‘Global Strategic Threats and Response’ organized by the Center for Aerospace and Security Studies (CAAS) here. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff was also present on the occasion. Qureshi said Pakistan was a peace-loving nation and wanted to forge peaceful relations with all its neighbors, including India and Afghanistan.

“Pakistan remains committed to its core objective of lowering tensions and promoting peace and stability in the region,” he said. Talking about landmark peace accord inked in Doha, he said the agreement vindicated Prime Minister Imran Khan's long-held narrative that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict and only a politically-negotiated settlement can promote peace in the war-torn country. Referring to the Indian aggression, Qureshi regretted that unilateral and illegal actions taken by the BJP-led fascist regime in the Occupied Kashmir had endangered regional peace and stability. He said the recent spree of violence in New Delhi had badly exposed anti-Muslims and Hindutva ideology of the BJP government. He observed that due to India’s intolerant attitude towards minorities, the country was facing international scrutiny like never before.

“The world is seeing ‘incredible India’ as an ‘intolerant India’ and ‘shining India’ as a ‘burning India’,” he said. He pointed out that the game of 2002 Gujrat riots was being repeated on streets of Indian capital which was a matter of serious concern for Pakistan and the entire international community. "The concept of Hindutva and what is happening in New Delhi is a threat to peace in the region and the whole world,” he said He recalled that Pakistan's forces responded to Indian aggression with full bravery and strength in February last year.

"We also did not want to indulge in any conflict with India but always exposed their designs and never followed the appeasement policy,” the foreign minister said. He said the recent spree of violence in New Delhi had badly exposed anti-Muslims and Hindutva ideology of the BJP government. He said Pakistan was not under any doubts that the international community was seeing the BJP government for hate-filled and majoritarian clique which was destroying very fabric of the society.

He said as Pakistan was extending full support to voice of Kashmiris, the world’s opinion was also turning in their favour and against the Indian rulers. Qureshi said Islamabad opened Kartarpur Corridor to allow Sikh Pilgrims to visit their religious holy site, and this peace initiative got recognition at international level. Earlier, in the first session of the day, Air Vice Marshal Faaiz Amir (R) talked about ‘ The Role of Aerospace Power in South Asia’ while Lieutenant General Aamir Riaz (R), former President National Defence University, gave a comprehensive presentation on Hybrid Warfare.

Jorge Sebastiao, Chief Technology Officer Huawei Middle East & European Union, covered various aspects of Cyber Warfare. In the second session of the day, Lieutenant General Nasser Khan Janjua (R), former National Security Advisor, talked about Force Posturing for the Future, while General Philippe Steininger (R), Military Adviser to the President of CNES (French space agency) spoke on the topic of Force Posturing for Industrially Independent and Dependent Countries. Air Commodore Simon Edwards, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Delivery, Royal Air Force, encompassed the various aspects of Next Generation Training, whereas, Air Marshal Javaid Ahmed (Retd), VC Air University highlighted the Role of PAF in Sustaining Deterrence. Fifteen renowned scholars, including nine international experts, from diverse backgrounds delivered lectures on different topics.

The main objective of the seminar was to create a comprehensive global forum seeking experts’ inputs and providing perspectives on changing balance of power, emerging technologies, aerospace employment and new modes of warfare.