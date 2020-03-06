Focal persons notified to conduct research on locust

FAISALABAD: Keeping in view the handling of desert locust emergency situation in the country, the Department of Plant Protection, Ministry of National Food Security and Research, has already initiated work on trials of bio-pesticides and other related management measures.

The department has also notified regional focal persons to undertake research studies in Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The focal persons are: Dr Ghulam Jilani of Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Balochistan, Dr Riffat Sultana of University of Sindh, Jamshoro, and Dr Jalal Arif of University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Punjab.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Khusro Bakhtiar, Federal Ministry of National Food Security and Research Secretary Hasham Popalzai, NDMA Chairman Lt-Gen Muhammad Afzal, Federal Plant Protection DG Dr

Falak Naz and Food Commissioner Dr Syed Waseemul Hassan has directed the focal persons to come up on war footings to combat the menace of locust that has damaged the crops, vegetables and trees.