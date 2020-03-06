12 furnace units sealed

GUJRANWALA: The district administration Thursday sealed 12 furnace units in different areas of the district in a bid to combat environmental pollution.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) different teams under the supervision of AC Sadar Sariya Haider and AC City Usman Sikander along with environmental staff and police inspected different areas and sealed 12 melting units over violating SOPs issued by the government to contain environmental pollution. The raiding teams also arrested three people over putting up resistance.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident here on GT Road, Rahwali. A youth was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit him near Rahwali, leaving him dead on the spot.