Peasants stage sit-in against high power tariff

MULTAN: Hundreds of peasants Thursday staged a sit-in at Multan Electric Power Company headquarters for hours and locked its entry gates against high power tariff of agriculture tube wells.

Farmers led by Pakistan Kissan Ittehad chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar in tractor-trolleys reached at the Mepco headquarters on Khanewal Road in the afternoon and parked their trolleys, restricting free flow of traffic, blocked all roads.

Talking to reporters, the farmers said accused the government of backing down from the lowest electricity tariff for agriculture. They were protesting against Mepco serving them excess billing. The farmers vowed to continue the protest until the withdrawal of high power tariff billing.

PKI chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Anwar said the plight of farmers was dropping miserably while the Mepco has started serving them overbilling.

The Mepco has served up to Rs 30, 000 bills against disconnected electricity meters. The government had promised no further increase in agriculture connections but the government betrayed her commitments, he said.

Anwar said the inflated power bills are not only destroying a common man but also largely damaging the peasants and increasing their cost of production. He said the farmers would continue their to sit-in, encircling Mepco headquarters until the acceptance of their demands and reduction in electricity tariff. He demanded the government hold dialogues with real representatives of farmers. He asked the government to fix Rs 1,500 for per 40 kilogram of wheat. He said if rates of wheat are not increased then farmers would not grow wheat from next year.