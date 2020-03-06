close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Dies in road accident

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

TOBA TEK SINGH: A motorcyclist died in a road accident at Gojra on Thursday. Tauseef of Usman Town of Gojra was travelling on his motorcycle on Gojra-Faisalabad Road when another motorcyclist hit him. As a result, they both sustained injuries and were removed to Gojra THQ hospital where Tauseef died.

