Dies in road accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: A motorcyclist died in a road accident at Gojra on Thursday. Tauseef of Usman Town of Gojra was travelling on his motorcycle on Gojra-Faisalabad Road when another motorcyclist hit him. As a result, they both sustained injuries and were removed to Gojra THQ hospital where Tauseef died.
