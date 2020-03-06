System not delivering: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed that an emergency programme be devised to address the challenges facing the energy and petroleum sector and it must be ensured that the process of reformation of system put minimum burden on the common man.

“The common man would not be made to bear the brunt of an inefficient and corrupt system enforced for years and not delivering,” he remarked.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) here to review the measures being taken to improve efficiency of the state-owned institutions. Minister for Energy Umar Ayub Khan, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and senior government officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was apprised of the administrative reforms in the auxiliary institutions of the ministries of petroleum and energy during the last 18 months, raise in revenue, and the measures taken to improve the overall performance of these institutions. The participants were also briefed about the problems, faced by the ministries of petroleum and energy as well as the proposals currently under consideration to address those issues.

The prime minister said the government since its inception was taking measures to tackle the challenges faced by the energy sector on emergency basis.

He said the government, despite inheriting grave administrative and financial challenges in the energy sector had been striving from the very first day to save the masses from the burden of those problems. The prime minister emphasised emergency measures to address the challenges of energy sector and also called for running a public awareness campaign so that not only the people could be taken into confidence about the measures being taken by the government to address the energy issues, but also elements involved in power and gas thefts could be brought to justice with the help of people.

Talking about reforms in the current administrative structure, he said since changes at the administration level alone would not be enough in the current situation, they would have to hire the services of best professionals and technical experts at every level in the ministries of petroleum and energy so that best human resources could be utilized to address the problems.

He said as years of corruption and inefficiency had weakened the foundations of system, the emergency situation required out-of-box measures.

The meeting proposed handover of policy, regulation, implementation, and the matters relating to finance and administration in the ministries to the people having expertise in different sectors so that every office holder could fulfill his responsibilities in a best way while living within his jurisdiction.

The prime minister directed that the performance of every head of institution be linked with the achievement of targets so that performance could be reviewed on the basis of target achievement within the stipulated time.