Consistent Malik puts Zalmi’s campaign back on track

ISLAMABAD: Consistent Shoaib Malik (54) put Peshawar Zalmi’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 campaign back on track, helping the side dodge weather and Quetta Gladiators to check into top three teams on the points table. In a rain shortened 15 overs aside match at Pindi Stadium Thursday, Peshawar Zalmi hit up a daunting 170 for 6 with Quetta never looked in a serious hunt, ultimately finishing at 140 for 6. Man of the Match, Malik and local youngster Haider Ali (39) set the tone for a big Peshawar Zalmi total. A blazing 54 runs stand of just five overs for the third wicket enthralled packed to capacity crowd. Haider’s 24-ball knock was studded with two sixes and four boundaries while Shoaib who stroked his way to second consecutive PSL fifty, struck eight boundaries and one six during his 27-ball stay. L Gregory’s (19 not out) of just 8 balls then put icing on the cake for Zalmi.

Catching up with the asking rate of over 11 runs per over was always been a daunting task for Gladiators that never came to the terms of a huge ask. Even Jason Roy’s (45) early assault was not enough to put the chase on track. His five fours and two sixes though looked threatening for Zalmi for a brief period, once he departed, rest turned out to be a formality. Skipper Wahab Riaz led Zalmi’s attack well with a figures of 3 for 21. He emulated some earlier good work done by Mohammad Hasnain (4-34) for Quetta.

Peshawar Zalmi were cheered by a large crowd turning up in huge numbers from the KPK and even those living in and around sister cities.

With the win Zalmi now stands at par on points table with Islamabad United and only behind Multan Sultan.

Score: Peshawar Zalmi 170 for 6 in 15 overs (Shoaib Malik 54, Haider Ali 39, Kamran Akmal 23, Mohammad Husnain 4-34)

Quetta Gladiators 140 for 7 in 15 overs (J Roy 45, S Watson 19, Mohammad Nawaz 18, Wahab Riaz 3-21, Rahat Ali 2-34) Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs Man of the Match: Shoaib Malik