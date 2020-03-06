Replies sought

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Thursday issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan on a petition of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi challenging the order of deputy commissioner Gujrat regarding imposing fine on him for violating election code of conduct. A lawyer pleaded on behalf of petitioner that during general election 2018 DC Gujrat imposed fine of Rs5,000 on Pervaiz Elahi for using panaflex in violation of election rules.
