Fri Mar 06, 2020
March 6, 2020

Replies sought

Lahore

March 6, 2020

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Thursday issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan on a petition of Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi challenging the order of deputy commissioner Gujrat regarding imposing fine on him for violating election code of conduct. A lawyer pleaded on behalf of petitioner that during general election 2018 DC Gujrat imposed fine of Rs5,000 on Pervaiz Elahi for using panaflex in violation of election rules.

