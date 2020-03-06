248 ASIs promoted

LAHORE: A notification of promotion of 248 assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) to the rank of sub-inspector (SI) was issued here Thursday.

After completion of scrutiny process, CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed promoted ASIs on List E. The promoted officers belong to different departments of Lahore police. Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated them on their promotion and vowed that the head constables in same number, 248, would be promoted to the rank of ASI.

Fire: A fire broke out in a bank near Suggian Bridge on Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident. The fire had erupted in the basement of the building due to a short circuit.