People asked to avoid disinformation on coronavirus

LAHORE :A Facebook live session on the subject of coronavirus (COVID-19) was organised at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre, Lahore to provide a platform to the general public where they received authentic information from three Infectious Diseases Consultants namely, Dr Faisal Sultan who is also the CEO of Shaukat Khanum Hospital, along with Dr Aun Raza and Dr Salma Abbas. The purpose of the session was to counter the fear and panic in the public and the false information circulating on social media. The public enthusiastically participated by asking many questions especially related to use of masks as well as other transmission and prevention related queries.

Dr Faisal Sultan emphasised on the fact that the public should only believe information that is backed by scientific knowledge. It is unfortunate that when there is a threat of a viral outbreak in our part of the world, it is followed by an outbreak of disinformation as well. It is important that if we share any information in our networks, we do it after verification and do not participate in conveying any false information to our friends and family. Such inauthentic information is creating panic not only in Pakistan but also worldwide, evident by the buying trends and shortage of face masks around the world. It should be clearly noted that everyone is not required to wear a face-mask all the time. The most important means of prevention of COVID-19 is ensuring proper hand-hygiene following cough etiquettes. If you have upper respiratory symptoms such as coughing and sneezing, you should avoid going to public gatherings and if you must, then wear a mask to protect others.

Dr Salma Abbas reminded the public that not everyone needs to panic if they have cough and fever. It is important to analyse these symptoms in view of the person’s travel history of the past 15 days to areas that are already suffering from the COVID-19 outbreak. If you have such a travel history and notice COVID-19 symptoms then you should visit your nearest healthcare facility to be tested for this virus. Dr Aun Raza explained all the measures being taken by Shaukat Khanum Hospital to manage a potential outbreak. The hospital organises trainings to ensure all the staff, from guards, front desk personnel to doctors, everyone who could come in contact with a patient suffering from a contagious infection has sufficient knowledge to protect himself and others around him. The hospital is equipped with negative pressure isolation rooms to cater to such patients.

The viewers appreciated the effort of the hospital in providing a convenient mode of receiving authentic information from experts on a matter of great public concern.