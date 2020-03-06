9th edition of Bestival kicks off

LAHORE: Beaconhouse National University starts its 9th Bestival. The four- day festival is a multi-category event that invites students from all over Pakistan to spend four days in a fun environment coupled with learning experiences from various market leaders in the form of workshops and sessions.

Bestival comprises of 30+ competitions which belong to the categories of performing arts, literature, media and sports. On the first day of the event, a fashion show will be held which is being sponsored by ‘Monark’ and ‘Cougar’. On the second day, renowned singer Ali Sethi will be performing on the concert along with performances from BNU Music Society.

On the third day, Sufi Artist Muhammad Sami will be performing on the Sufi Night. On the fourth day, awards will be distributed between the winners of the competitions.

Bestival 20 is being held under the theme Carpe Diem, Seize the Day; a powerful phrase, a call to action demanding an active response, a stark change from the bleak passivity of daily life. Every passing moment is an occasion to celebrate one’s life, a chance to ‘be’; Carpe Diem is a timeless slogan to never let a chance go - providing us with the opportunity to revel in the miracle of the present. This year, we are aiming to move up our A-game in celebration and gratitude for all that we have, to excel and to be our very best. We seek to inculcate this spirit in everyone in attendance. Taking a step back from the proverbial strife for greatness; we want to focus on the fulfilment and satisfaction which accompanies the profound appreciation of the simplicity, yet completeness, of knowing we truly live in the ‘now’. This is the now. This is the chance to strive, without inhibitions or fears. This is the chance to live fuller.

Bestival 2020 is hosting over 3,000 students from all over Pakistan who have registered as participants in the competitions and workshops. ***