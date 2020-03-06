Indian agenda on Kashmir a threat to global peace: Sirajul Haq

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has warned that Indian premier agenda on Kashmir and minorities persecution is tantamount to endanger the peace of entire region.

Addressing a training workshop held under the aegis of JI AJK chapter Thursday, Senator Sirajul Haq said that the BJP rule in India was a potential danger to world peace and could break out flames of the third world war. Modi’s bigotry, war-mongering and prejudice against Muslim community must be stopped, he added.

Sirajul Haq warned that the international community must take action to stop the genocide of Muslims and other minorities in India and get the people of Kashmir their right to self-determination granted to them under UN resolutions. He lamented that worst human rights violations continued in the IHK but the world was acting as a silent spectator. The human rights organisations and international media, he said, must be given access to the IHK. Sirajul Haq demanded the Muslim world cut the diplomatic and economic ties with New Delhi in a protest against Muslim persecutions in India and human rights abuses in the IHK. He called for holding the OIC meeting on the Kashmir issue. Talking about the economic situation of the country, he alleged that the government failed to address the people’s problems as they were forced to live in a miserable condition due to inflation and unemployment. The so-called mainstream opposition parties, he added, were also least interested in highlighting the people’s problems. The JI, he said, was the only party that was actively pursuing the people’s agenda and was highlighting the Kashmir issue at every national and international forum since when the Modi government had abrogated the special status of the IHK. He alleged that the non-inclusion of death penalty in Zainab Alert was tantamount to please the western powers. He said a child rapist and murderer only deserved execution and mere 10 years or life imprisonment was not enough to heal the wounds of the victim’s family.