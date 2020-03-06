Norwegian cultural team visits IAC

LAHORE:A delegation from Norway visited the Institute for Art and Culture (IAC), here Thursday. The delegation members were representing the Oslo Mela Festival, an event that introduces artistic and cultural expressions from all over the world, including music, arts and crafts, theatre, and dance.

The team included Khalid Salimi, a Pakistani Norwegian, who is the director of the Mela Oslo. Accompanying him were Mr Dag Hotvedt and his associates who were visiting Pakistan to learn more about Pakistani culture and create linkages with relevant institutes and organisations in Pakistan who are active in the field of Cultural Heritage Management.

Prof Sajida Haider Vandal, IAC Vice-Chancellor introduced its ethos, saying that IAC incorporates a tri-lingual approach, which includes English, Urdu and Punjabi, so the students recognise culture and art education not as a foreign stimulus but the one they are inherently connected with.

Mr Dag Hotvedt agreed with Prof Vandal saying that Norwegians were ruled by the Danish and later the Swedes before they became Norwegian. He said that art and culture gives the opportunity to create space to have a dialogue about issues that might be hard to talk about for example gender equality, and equal rights for minorities.

Prof Sajida agreed with him and said that we celebrate our cultural diversity as a nation, as historically this area has absorbed many cultures. The idea is to learn from each other, build relationships and achieve peace through the projection of art, education and increasing ownership of our cultural heritage.