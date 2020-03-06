Literacy, non-formal basic education policy launched

LAHORE :Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat has said that instead of providing basic facilities like education and health to the people, the former government erected mountains of concrete. He was addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the first policy of literacy and non-formal basic education in Punjab here Thursday. He said that billions of rupees were thrown into the Orange Line Train Project and now it would require more billions as subsidy to operate it. He said the Orange Train fare at a cost of Rs287 was estimated but the government is presenting it for open debate in Punjab Assembly. He said that with the change of government, the vision of sustainable development can be fulfilled if it does not bring changes in former policies.

He said that being given the Literacy Policy after 18 years, it is a policy which will determine the future of the department. He lamented that if the policy was determined on time and the incoming government did not change it, the dream of 100 percent literacy would have been fulfilled. He said had the subsidy being spent on Orange Train and the Metro bus been allocated for health and education the results would have been different.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with a delegation of Punjab Bar Council at Civil Secretariat Raja Basharat said the Punjab government would provide honoraria to all bar associations in the province and provide free treatment to lawyers. He said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would soon meet the lawyer community and announce important steps for their welfare.

The delegation was led by Punjab Bar Council Vice-Chairman Chaudhry Muhammad Akram Khaksaar while other members from different districts accompanied him.

