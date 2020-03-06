Body found

LAHORE:The decomposed body of a boy was recovered from Jhambar Canal at Phool Nagar on Thursday. Victim Abdullah was kidnapped in the Gulshan Iqbal area almost 36 days back. His friends Aamar and two others were in CIA’s custody. The accused told police he died of an overdose of ice. Later, they dumped his body in the canal, they said.

certificates: The Character Certificate Branch of Lahore police issued 4,544 certificates to the citizens. As many as 3,197 character and 1,347 verification certificates were issued to the citizens in February. As many as 797 applications were submitted by the citizens at Khidmat centre of DIG Operations office, 2,192 at facilitation centre of Gulberg, 655 at Iqbal Town, 48 at Mobile Police Khidmat Markaz, 454 at Greater Iqbal Park, 193 at Town Hall and 205 applications were submitted at facilitation centre of Arfa Karim Tower.

accidents: At least nine people died and 841 suffered injuries in road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours.