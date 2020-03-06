Boy killed by ‘friend’

LAHORE:A boy was killed by his friend and next-door neighbour in the Sanda area on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Ali Abbas. The victim and the accused lived in rented apartments. The accused slit open the throat of the victim with a sharp-edged weapon. The body was removed to morgue. No case was registered till the filing of this report.

arrested: The Sargodha district police arrested 144 proclaimed offenders (POs) and nine of them were involved in murder, two in dacoity and 14 criminals were involved in road robbery. Similarly, the district police arrested 208 drug dealers and 48 kite flyers and sellers. Drugs and weapons were seized from the arrested persons.