Syed Abidi to head International & External Relations Unit at Tevta

LAHORE :Prominent educationist Syed Abidi who has extensive experience spanning more than 25 years’ in the area of higher education, particularly transnational education, has been appointed Adviser to spearhead International & External Relations Division of Tevta Punjab. In a meeting with Syed Abidi, Tevta chairman Ali Salman Siddique welcomed Syed Abidi to his team.

The chairman emphasised the importance of introducing certifications and diplomas in niche areas in collaboration with top ranking universities of the world with international recognition and accreditation. Syed Abidi, who is the recipient of Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (TI) and several international awards, has strong connections with international universities and helped several public and private sector universities in Pakistan for academic collaborations and technical exchange in many areas.

The induction of Syed Abidi in Tevta will help us to connect with international academia and seek their expertise and knowledge transfer possibilities, said the Tevta chairman.

The Tevta chairman said Tevta was now gearing up to meet the challenges of the emerging technologies and fully understood the labour market requirements of tomorrow. Syed Abidi while assuring his support to Tevta, identified some key areas where such certifications and diplomas could help the youth of Pakistan to find career opportunities in labour market of tomorrow such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), Data Science, Automation, Quantum Computing, 3D printing, Drone Technology, FINTECH, Cyber Crimes, Social Media & Creative Arts and Digital Forensics etc.

There is a huge young and talented population in Punjab that would be able to take advantage of these courses which would help them to find career opportunities in Pakistan and in the global market if their qualifications are internationally recognised and accredited. This initiative is fully aligned with the Punjab government’s flagship programme Hunarmand Nojawan and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Hunarmand Pakistan programme within his vision of Naya & Digital Pakistan.