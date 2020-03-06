Pakistan and the pandemic

COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, is now being seen as a global pandemic by international health experts. Outside China, where the number of new cases is beginning to fall, Iran and Italy have been identified as the two epicentres of the flu-like disease in Asia and Europe. For once, Pakistan has received open praise from the WHO for its handling of COVID-19, as the country confirmed its fifth case on Tuesday. In Iran, 92 persons including senior government officials have already died as a result of the disease while almost 3,000 cases have been confirmed. Iran has also temporarily released 54,000 prisoners in a move to prevent the spread of the virus. Concerned about the regional situation, Turkey has decided to hold a video call with nine other nations to discuss the problem. Panic then is spreading. There is however a degree of illogic driven by fear. In countries around the world, including the Subcontinent, the consumption of various substances including garlic, onion, ground tobacco and herbs of various kinds are being recommended to avoid coronavirus. Advertisements are appearing promoting these safeguards. Doctors have warned that these must be ignored and that proper handwashing is the best precaution.

Pakistan has dealt scientifically with the problem. It has been keeping checks on all those who have recently returned from Iran, quarantined families of victims found to be infected with the virus and shut down its borders with Iran. In Karachi, schools and now universities have also been closed for a 15-day period on the basis that these are places where disease can spread easily and droplets from infected people can quickly reach other people. So far, there have been no deaths in the country from COVID-19. The government has denied allegations that it is covering up cases. Around the world, 3,300 people have died, mainly in China, and there have been over 95,000 confirmed cases. In Italy, reports of health workers being infected and of some deaths amongst them have led to retired doctors being called out to take over at hospitals and other centres. In the US, there have been four deaths.

This is obviously a problem the world needs to combat together. So far, there has been significant success in managing this. Initial racism directed against China has begun to fade away as the virus spreads to other countries. We must hope that it will begin to decline in these nations too as has happened in China. However, new cases are being reported from previously unaffected countries. Pakistan’s swift measures in sealing off Iran and Afghanistan and suspending trade with Iran appear to have prevented a widespread occurrence of the virus. Isolation wards have been created at many hospitals and the WHO is holding up Pakistan as an example of how to deal with the crisis. This is obviously encouraging. However, we must not be complacent. With nearly 900 people having travelled to Iran recently and others to China or other countries where infection exists, the risk is real. There is a need for constant vigilance, at least for the next few weeks if not longer, and creating a greater awareness among the public about how to guard against infection through frequent hand-washing, the use of hand sanitisers and avoiding crowded places as far as possible.