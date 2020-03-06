close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
March 6, 2020

Polluted city

Newspost

 
March 6, 2020

This refers to the editorial, ‘Polluted city’ (March 4). Air pollution is increasing due to indiscriminate industrialisation.The authorities are more at fault for not devising and implementing proper systems for disposing off the waste generated.

Everybody has a right to clean air. Planting trees at every corner is essential to improve the quality of the air. The strategy should focus on stopping pollution and improving the quality of air.

Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad, India

