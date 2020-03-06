FIA say they could not prove Ferrari engine broke rules

PARIS: The International Automobile Federation (FIA) on Thursday responded to criticism from seven Formula One teams by saying they reached a deal with Ferrari because they could not prove the Italians had cheated.

The FIA said in a statement that their “extensive and thorough investigations undertaken during the 2019 season raised suspicions that” the Ferrari power unit “could be considered as not operating within the limits of the FIA regulations”. The statement noted that Ferrari “firmly opposed the suspicions”.