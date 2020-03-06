Airport Gymkhana in Ejaz Faruqi Tournament quarter-finals

KARACHI: Airport Gymkhana moved into quarter-finals in Ejaz Faruqi Cricket Tournament when they beat Pak Crescent Cricket Club by 148 runs here at Landhi Gymkhana ground on Thursday.

Batting first, Airport Gymkhana scored 291 for 7 in allotted 45 overs. Opener Jahanzaib Sultan scored 85 with 9 fours and 3 sixes. Hurair Ahmed made 57 with 3 fours. Huzaifa Munir took 2 wickets for 57, and Sherbaz Khan 2 for 62.

In reply, Pak Crescent CC were all out for 143 in 36.5 overs. Saghir Abbas scored 50 with 9 fours. Mansoor Khan grabbed 2 wickets for 9 runs, Khafid-un-Nabi 2 for 26, and Adil Ejaz 2 for 38.