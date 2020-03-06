PSL games to go ahead in Karachi despite coronavirus fears

KARACHI: The provincial government in Sindh has ordered a complete shutdown of schools in the province for a fortnight. But when it comes to the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the government is in no mood to show any caution.

On Thursday, the provincial government decided against moving PSL games from Karachi despite the virus threat. According to media reports, there have been five cases of the virus in Pakistan so far, including three in Federal Areas and two in Karachi, where schools will only reopen on March 16.

It is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was willing to abide by any decision taken by the government, but after a Sindh cabinet meeting on Tuesday, it was agreed that all the remaining games in Karachi will go ahead according to plan, with strict precautions taken.

So far, no overseas player has raised any concerns over the virus, but teams have been exercising caution. Dr Zafar Mirza, special assistant to the Prime Minister of Health, said that standard operating procedures were in place and being further strengthened to contain the disease.

“Our simple policy is working so far, it is working well and it needs to be further strengthened,” he said. “We need to prepare ourselves for a worst-case scenario but we should hope for the best.” –with inputs from agencies