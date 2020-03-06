Chemist shops sealed for selling spurious medicines

NAWABSHAH: In raids conducted by AC Nawabshah and drug inspectors, four medical stores were found selling spurious, expired and unsealed drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solangi told The News that the team sealed four medical stores when one of them was found selling government hospital drugs that were seized on the spot. He said three other stores were selling substandard and expired medicines. Action would also continue on a daily basis against medical stores functioning without a license and selling spurious and expired drugs.