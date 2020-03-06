close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

Chemist shops sealed for selling spurious medicines

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 6, 2020

NAWABSHAH: In raids conducted by AC Nawabshah and drug inspectors, four medical stores were found selling spurious, expired and unsealed drugs.

Assistant Commissioner Tariq Solangi told The News that the team sealed four medical stores when one of them was found selling government hospital drugs that were seized on the spot. He said three other stores were selling substandard and expired medicines. Action would also continue on a daily basis against medical stores functioning without a license and selling spurious and expired drugs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan