Envoy-designate to Poland visits ICCI

Islamabad: Malik Muhammad Farooq, ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Poland visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Ahmed Waheed, President to discuss matters for further improving bilateral trade and economic relations of Pakistan with Poland. Saif ur Rehman Khan Vice President ICCI and others were present at the occasion.
