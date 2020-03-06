Pakistan to make CPEC drug-free corridor: Shehryar Afridi

Islamabad: Minister of State for Narcotics Control, Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Pakistan and China had decided to expand the scope of China, Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the world’s first drug-free corridor by linking safety modules with Russia, Iran, Tajikistan and other regional trade routes.

He said this while holding sideline meetings with delegation of China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, UAE and other regional countries in Vienna, Austria participating in 63rd session of Commission of Narcotic Drugs (CND) of United Nation Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC''s).

During the meeting with the Russian delegation, the minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan had vision to make CPEC a drug free route.

Pakistan’s role as frontline state against drug trafficking and terrorism was recognized by the Russian officials in the meeting, said a message received here on Wednesday. The two sides also agreed to enhance cooperation for trainings law enforcement agencies'' personnel. The Russians side appreciated the seriousness of Pakistan government in the matter affecting the humanity around the globe.

The Iranian authorities expressed their concern over the problem of Afghan opiates faced by Iran and Pakistan. Iran showed its willingness to work with Pakistan in eradicating the inflow of drugs via land and sea by conducting joint border patrolling and naval exercises.

The meeting also discussed common problems, which the two countries were facing including threat of Afghan opiates. The Iranian authorities expressed concern about increased trafficking of synthetic drugs in their country.

The delegates suggested that Pakistan and Iran would have a joint coordination mechanism for border patrolling and also joint naval exercises to control drugs trafficking through the sea. The minister suggested that both the countries to engage in trilateral relationship with Afghanistan to make real difference regarding blocking of drugs movement. Tajikistan delegation expressed its frustration over the common issue of Afghan opiates because of sharing a long border with Afghanistan.

The delegation said that overall decrease of narcotic smuggling was encouraging and pointed out that rise of synthetic drugs in Tajikistan was affecting the youth.

Afridi assured them of Pakistan’s full support for curbing narcotics in the region. He told them the brotherly relations of two countries would bear positive results. A tribute was paid to Pakistan by UAE officials in the form of documentary ‘Operation Thank You Pakistan’ during the meeting.