Rs3.7 bn relief for gas consumers

LAHORE: The federal government and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) have announced providing relief to gas consumers. Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd has decided to provide relief to consumers in the wake of pressure factor. In the light of the Lahore High Court's decision, domestic consumers will be given interim relief of about Rs3.7 billion. The relief will be adjusted in bills from March 2020 to June 2020. The decision will benefit 38 million domestic gas users.