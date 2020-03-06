Train crushes youth to death in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The Karachi-bound Rahman Baba Express train crushed to death a youth near Aman Garh area in Nowshera district on Thursday.

Registering report with the police, Shah Riaz, a resident of Aman Garh, said that he was at home when he received information about the incident. He said his nephew Shahzad was going on the railway track when hit by the train and cut his body into pieces. The police have registered the case and started an investigation.