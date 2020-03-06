‘Couple poisoned to death in Mansehra on first night of marriage’

MANSEHRA: The medical report of a newlywed couple, found dead on first night of their wedding, confirmed that both were poisoned to death.

“We have lodged a first information report against unknown accused who poisoned to death the couple,” Arif Javed, the senior superintendent of police (Investigation), told reporters on Thursday.

He said that a local court had ordered exhumation of bodies of the couple after Muhammad Riaz, the father of bride, Asima Riaz, approached the police on January 2, seeking probe into the incident.

Javed said that in light of the medical report, an FIR was lodged and investigation started. The family of bridegroom, Shahid Pervez, had told police after the incident that both died of suffocation caused by the natural gas leakage from a heater.