No further delay in BRT project, says KP CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Thursday said that no further delay would be tolerated in the completion of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

“All the concerned departments and organisations must complete their respective tasks well in time so as to ensure the completion of this important mega project without any further delay,” the chief minister said this while chairing a meeting here.

Finance Minister Taimur Salim Jhagra, Minister Transport Shah Muhammad Khan, senior officials of Transport, Local Government and Communication and Works departments, Peshawar Development Authority, Trans Peshawar, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other relevant bodies attended the meeting, said a handout.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the BRT project and directed the relevant departments to expedite work to complete the project in the stipulated time.

The chief minister termed the BRT as an important project of public welfare and said that completion of the project would help resolve the traffic issues of the provincial metropolitan to a great extent.