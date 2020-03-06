PRCS, NUST sign MoU to boost humanitarian cooperation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

PRCS Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed and NUST Pro-Rector Dr Nassar Ikram signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held here at the PRCS National Headquarters.

PRCS Chairman Abrar ul Haq acknowledged the accomplishments of NUST in the field of education, innovation, entrepreneurship and commercialisation of technologies. He expressed his keenness to further increase collaboration with the university in a range of areas for greater good of communities.