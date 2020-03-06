PML-N reaches out to MQM for democracy

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) Thursday reached out to the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) offering cooperation to empower democracy by setting aside their grievances against each other.

A high-powered PML-N delegation led by the PML-N Senior Vice President and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi called on the MQM-P leaders at the MQM-P’s temporary headquarters in Bahadurabad here to discuss the ongoing politico-economic situation in the country.

The delegation comprised Abbasi, Secretary General and former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal, Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb and Senator Dr. Musadiq Malik. The PML-N delegation met the MQM-P’s Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Syed Aminul Haque, and Faisal Sabzwari.

The PML-N is meeting up with different political parties in the city to discuss options to deal with the contemporary political situation. Both parties’ leaders had consensus on various issues and said rules of business should be finalised before a new setup or elections.

They also agreed on empowering the local government bodies to resolve civic issues in the urban centers. Addressing a joint press conference with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Abbasi said they discussed the ongoing political situation in the country and highlighted threats to democracy and economy and how together they could solve these issues.

“I am glad to share with you that we have reached a consensus on [discussing] our thoughts. Pakistan’s problems can only be solved through democracy and this has always been our stance; we just don’t talk about elections, we [stakeholders] need to revive the system and think about new ways to solve the country's issues, as the old system has not delivered.

“I am of the view that the PTI-led government should complete its five years so as to expose its performance before the public,” said Abbasi. He said they would not be part of any deal to overthrow the government nor would they back any minus formula. He clarified that the PML-N did not come to meet the MQM-P because it was part of a coalition government. “The PML-N has three-decade-old relationship with the MQM-P which also sometimes came under stress,” he said.

Siddiqui welcomed the visit of PML-N delegation and said Pakistan could achieve its democratic objectives only through democracy. “We believe political parties in the government and opposition should remain in touch and such meetings be conducted regularly,” he said.

“Pseudo-democracy cannot solve Pakistan's issues […] real democracy is the only solution to the country’s problems.” He said constitutional rule was vital for running the country but it should also be practical.

However, sources familiar with the development said the PML-N delegation conveyed the goodwill message of the party's founder Nawaz Sharif to the MQM-P leadership and thanked it for supporting the opposition over production of opposition leaders.

The PML-N delegation had also skipped a scheduled meeting with Pak Sarzameen Party so as not to annoy the MQM-P, The News has learnt. However, the delegation will meet Dr. Farooq Sattar, head of the MQM-P’s disgruntled faction at his residence in the PIB Colony on Friday (today).

Earlier, Abbasi and the PML-N’s other central leaders were brought in a procession from the airport to the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam where they paid tribute to the Father of the Nation.

“Pakistan today is far from Quaid’s vision of a democratic state,” Abbasi said, while talking to the media. He said the PML-N will fight the policies of PTI-led government tooth and nail.

Speaking about record inflation in the country, he said, “Today the public is suffering because of high inflation and economic distress. Unprecedented price hike shows the incumbent government is corrupt and inept. We have never seen inflation like this in the country. The situation is not normal.”

He was hopeful that the PML-N would secure majority in the next elections with majority. Abbasi said people’s miseries had compounded because of inflation eroding their purchasing power. He said Pakistanis were not allowed to benefit from the reduced petroleum prices on the international market.

Abbasi said he believed every second of this government was a burden on the country. “They have failed to deliver, as the economy is sinking.” Ahsan Iqbal said it was the same city that was the hub of target killings and extortion. “PML-N brought peace to the city and during its tenure, more than hundreds of factories that had been closed were reopened.”