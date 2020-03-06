17th Convocation Ceremony: Institute of Economics & Technology

KARACHI: The 17th convocation ceremony of Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology was held on Wednesday, 04 March, 2020 at the Convention Centre, PAF Museum, Pakistan Air Force Base Faisal, Karachi.

A total of 808 graduates were conferred degrees in the disciplines of Management Sciences, Computer Sciences, Engineering and Media & Arts. The College of Management Sciences awarded 122 degrees in BBA and BS-Accounting & Finance, 186 in MBA and 4 in MS-MS degree programs.

The College of Computing & Information Sciences awarded 175 degrees in BSCS, 48 in BS-ERP, 32 in MCS & MSc-ERP, 24 in MS-CS, 1 in PhD Computer Science.

33 degrees were awarded to BCA & BS-TV & Film and 11 to MCA graduates of College of Media & Arts. Furthermore, the College of Engineering awarded 99 degrees to the graduates of BE Electrical, 11 to BE Electronics, 28 to BE Mechatronics, 27 to BE Avionics and 2 to MS Electronics degree programs.

Honorable Governor of Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail was the Chief Guest at the occasion who awarded Gold and Silver Medals to the distinguished students. The Chief Guest emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country.***