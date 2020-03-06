19-year-old rickshaw driver shot dead in Manghopir

A rickshaw driver was gunned down in Karachi’s Manghopir area on Thursday night. According to the Manghopir police, the incident took place in Umer Market Street, Sultanabad.

Rescuers reached the crime scene and took the victim to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival, the police said. The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Obaidullah, son of Lal Badshah, the police added.

The police suspected that Obaidullah could have been killed over personal enmity. The police said they found a 9mm pistol’s bullet shell at the crime scene. A case has been registered against the unidentified murderer.

Cop shot and injured

A police officer was wounded in a firing incident near the Super Highway on Thursday. The Sohrab Goth police reached the scene and rushed him to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital from where he was taken to a private hospital on the National Stadium road for further medical attention.

The police said assailants opened fire on Abid Shah, leaving him injured. They also took away his motorcycle with them while fleeing. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained; however, the police said that they were investigating the case from different angles to find out whether it was a mugging bid or a targeted attack.

Muggers injure two

Two people were injured for offering resistance to a mugging bid in Nazimabad, according to police. They were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where one of the two injured was identified as 60-year-old Rasheed, son of Ali Bukhsh, while the other man was yet to be identified. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.