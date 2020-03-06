Zainab Alert Act

close
Fri Mar 06, 2020
Karachi

Sindh’s governor said on Thursday that the passage of the Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery Act from both houses of parliament is a historic achievement, as it will help prevent kidnappings and child abuse as well as punish those involved in such heinous crimes.

Imran Ismail was talking to Amin Ansari, father of Zainab Shaheed of Kasur, at the Governor House. MPA Sidra Imran of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Roshni Helpline President Muhammad Ali were also present on the occasion.

