Action promised against people responsible for buildings’ collapse

The provincial local government minister on Thursday said strict action will be taken against people found involved in the tragic incident of the collapse of a residential building in Golimar.

Syed Nasir Hussain, who is also the minister of the departments of information, religious affairs, housing and town planning, and forest and wildlife, said Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Karachi commissioner and other relevant officers of the Sindh Building Control Authority.

He said he would personally supervise the investigation into the incident. The minister said this while visiting Golimar where the five-story residential building fell on Thursday. The provincial minister said a rescue operation was immediately started after the incident and all injured had been shifted to hospitals where they were receiving prompt medical treatment.

He said the Sindh government was monitoring the treatment of the injured and it had been ensured that they received best the possible medical treatment.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, during his visit to the spot, met with citizens and assessed the damages caused by the building collapse. Talking to media, the minister promised a thorough probe into what he described as a regrettable incident.

He said strict action would be taken against whosoever, be it officials of Sindh Building Control Authority or the builders, was found responsible.

Talking about the rescue operation, he said all relevant officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority, the Karachi Municipal Corporation, as well as officials of the Sindh Disaster Management Authority reached the spot immediately and rescued the victims.

The minister said the rescue operation would be completed soon. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said he felt extremely sorry that innocent lives could not be prevented. He vowed that the government would try to ensure that all those who were injured in the incident received proper treatment facilities, saying that it would also ensure that in the future no such incident take place anywhere.

Responding to a question, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the Sindh government was making efforts to make it sure that no illegal construction was taking place in Karachi. He mentioned that some SBCA officers had been removed from their service recently in this regard.

Responding to a question regarding the statement of Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, he said it was regrettable that the opposition leader was doing politics over an incident in which people had lost their lives and homes. He said the opposition leader should in fact help the government in its efforts to mitigate the situation.

New SBCA chief

Dr Nasim ul Ghani Sahito, an officer of BPS – 20 serving as the Sindh industries and commerce secretary, has been given the additional charge of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general – a post that had been vacant for around a month.

The Sindh government issued a notification in this regard through the services general administration and coordination department on Wednesday, March 4, after which Sahito took the charge of the SBCA DG on Thursday.