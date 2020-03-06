Huawei unveiling HMS-based phone

LAHORE: Huawei is launching its first smartphone based on Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) with almost 75,000 homegrown mobile applications, in a step towards ending its dependence on Google Play Store to compete in the Android market, an official said on Thursday.

“However, the most popular Apps like Gmail, YouTube and others are not available on the HMS, while the user can use these through HMS internet browsers,” said Scott Huang, Country Manager Huawei Pakistan, in a media roundtable.

Admitting that HMS had fewer apps compared to Google Play Store that boasts almost 2.9 million, Huang, however, insisted Huawei was working and investing in Eco System and down the line HMS would be like Apple Store.

“Development of Eco System takes time as Google Play Store and Eco System is not developed in a year rather took decades”, he said stressing that HMS would not take too much time in development of the Eco System developed by Google.

Scott mentioned that the HMS was integrating with Apps developer on daily basis, besides integration with institutions, and financial sectors to come on HMS for seamless services to their users.