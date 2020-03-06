SECP appoints new commissioner

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has appointed Sadia Khan as the commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a period of three years with immediate effect, a statement issued by the commission said on Thursday.

In this regard, the government has issued the notification. Prior to the appointment, Ms Khan was serving as the president and chief executive officer of the Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG).

She has pursued a versatile career path traversing investment banking, financial regulation, family businesses and entrepreneurship across the three continents. With Masters degree in Economics from Cambridge University and Yale University, she started her career at Lehman Brothers in New York, the statement said.