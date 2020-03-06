Rupee falls

The rupee ends lower on Thursday, as an uptick in the demand for the dollar and weak sentiment following foreign divestment in government securities amid fears of recession related to coronavirus outbreak weighed on the currency, dealers said.

The rupee closed at 154.26 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 154.21 in the interbank market. In the open market, the local currency ended unchanged at 154.25 against the greenback.

“The rupee has been moving in the range of 154.20 and 154.30 for the last three sessions. Today, there is some dollar demand from importers,” a forex dealer said. “There are also fears of portfolio outflows, which are driving down the sentiment.”

Foreign investors divested net $103 million worth treasury bills on March 3, the central bank data showed. This was the first time there was a net selling after eight months. The selling came from the United Kingdom. Total divestment in T-bills in March reached $174 million. However, net investment in T-bills in the current fiscal year stood at $2.9 billion. Traders expressed concerns the foreign selling of T-bills will have an impact on the country’s capital account, rupee and; hence, the foreign exchange reserves.